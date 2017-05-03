Suspect on loose after police chase stolen truck in Simpsonville

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police in Simpsonville are looking for a stolen pickup truck that led officers on a chase Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say the truck was reported stolen Wednesday morning from the 500 block of SE Main Street.

The stolen truck was spotted in the Home Depot parking lot on Fairview Road around 2:15pm. When officers tried to stop the truck, the suspect drove from the, cutting through a Walgreens parking lot where he hit an unoccupied car.

The chase continued down Grandview until the chase ended on Blakely Road. Officers say nobody was injured in the chase.

The pickup truck and suspect were last week heading towards Mauldin.

The truck is a 1993 GMC Sierra with extensive front end damage. The suspect is described as a heavy-set man with reddish blonde hair.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the stolen pickup truck is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s