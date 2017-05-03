SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police in Simpsonville are looking for a stolen pickup truck that led officers on a chase Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say the truck was reported stolen Wednesday morning from the 500 block of SE Main Street.

The stolen truck was spotted in the Home Depot parking lot on Fairview Road around 2:15pm. When officers tried to stop the truck, the suspect drove from the, cutting through a Walgreens parking lot where he hit an unoccupied car.

The chase continued down Grandview until the chase ended on Blakely Road. Officers say nobody was injured in the chase.

The pickup truck and suspect were last week heading towards Mauldin.

The truck is a 1993 GMC Sierra with extensive front end damage. The suspect is described as a heavy-set man with reddish blonde hair.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the stolen pickup truck is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.

More stories you may like on 7News

Suspect on loose after police chase stolen truck in Simpsonville Police in Simpsonville are looking for a stolen pickup truck that led officers on a chase Wednesday afternoon.

TN teen & man charged in clerk’s death after Amber Alert Metro police say a man and a 15-year-old girl will both be charged with criminal homicide after a clerk was shot and killed at a West Nashvi…

New details released in Anderson Co. deputy-involved shooting In a report released Wednesday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop led to a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon…

Taylors man wins $250,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket A man in Taylors has won $250,000 after buying a scratch-off ticket at a Lil Cricket store on Augusta Road in Greenville.

VIDEO: Man in underwear crashes into patrol car, is tased during bizarre incident A man wearing nothing but boxer shorts was arrested after a bizarre encounter with a Pasco, FL deputy that was caught on tape.