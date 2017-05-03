Police search for suspect in 2-county chase, crash

(WSPA) — Officers are still trying to find the man who they say led them on a chase through two counties.

The chase ended in a crash on Frontage Road in Greenville.

Police say officers noticed a man driving recklessly at Plantation Road and Highway 29 on Tuesday. An officer tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going.

The S.C. Highway Patrol got involved in the chase that continued about 30 miles into Greenville County where the suspect crashed at Frontage Road and Augusta Road. But that wasn’t the end of the pursuit.

Police say the driver got out of the car and ran.

Quest Leadership Academy was placed on lock down while officers searched for the driver.

Police say another person in the car was taken into custody. That person’s name was not immediately released.