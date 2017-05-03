SC woman arrested for intentionally burning home with pets inside

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Wednesday, Darlington County deputies say they arrested a woman accused of purposely setting a house with animals inside on fire.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says Stacie Suggs Odom, 39, of Hartsville, was arrested without incident and charged with arson second degree and three counts of ill treatment of animals. Both charges are felonies and she faces between 3 and 23 years in prison for the arson charge and up to five years in prison for ill treatment of animals.

The release from Lt. Kilgo says Odom is accused of intentionally setting a home on Knollwood Drive on fire on March 9. First responders say they found two dogs and a cat inside the home, deceased.

Odom is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

