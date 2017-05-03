Shooting suspect rams 2 patrol cars in chase in Asheville say deputies

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A shooting suspect is now accused of leading Buncombe deputies on a high-speed chase and ramming two patrol vehicles in Asheville, according to a report.

A Buncombe Co. deputy said they were on 240 West around after midnight when they saw a vehicle matching the description of a suspect in a shooting.

They got behind the vehicle and tried to stop it around the 36 mile marker, but it sped up and a chase began.

The chase continued onto I-26 westbound and they were able to identify the driver as Dustin Keith Payne, 31, of 621 Long Shoals Road in Arden.

Deputies say Payne was wanted for questioning in a shooting.

The chase went to Patton Ave. and the suspect made a left onto Louisiana Ave and slammed on the brakes trying to make the deputy following him crash.

Payne then rammed the deputy’s car and that cause Payne to hit the side walk. That stopped the chase briefly, but Payne took off again, according to the report.

The chase went back to Louisiana Ave. where Payne rammed a second deputy’s vehicle.

That crash neutralized Payne’s vehicle and he was arrested.

Deputies say the chase lasted 16.6 miles.

Dustin Keith Payne was charged with:

3 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official

4 counts of Damage to Personal Property

Resist Delay Obstruct

Reckless Driving

Speeding, due to driving 120MPH in a 55MPH Zone

Unsafe Movement

Running a Red Light

Failure to Wear a Seat Belt

Driving with a Revoked License

Failure to maintain insurance on the vehicle in connection to this incident

Payne is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $103,000.00 bond.