Small plane crash caught on camera

MUKILTEO, Wash. (WFLA) — Dashboard camera captured a dramatic small plane crash in Washington on Tuesday.

The video shows the Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six clipping power lines and slamming into the ground in a city just north of Seattle.

The crash happened after the plane took off from an airport nearby and suddenly lost power, according to authorities.

The pilot was not injured, and neither was anyone on the ground.

Thousands of homes in the area were without power for less than an hour, and traffic was backed up.

More stories you may like on 7News

Greenville County Council introduces moratorium to stop permits for used car lots GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate community may set new limits on the kinds of business that move in next door. Tuesday night, Greenville…

Clemson residents ask for moratorium on downtown construction Being national champions has put the spotlight on Clemson, but it’s attention which longtime residents are seeing side effects.

Gaffney HS teacher named SC Teacher of the Year An English teacher at Gaffney Senior High School has been named the top teacher in the state.

No BBQ employees sang ‘F*** tha police,’ Raleigh police chief says Raleigh police chief said reports of employees at a local Smithfield’s Chicken and BBQ singing an anti-police song toward officers are false…

Pair accused of flying contraband drones in SC Prison Two men have been arrested after authorities say they tried to fly drones carrying contraband materials into a medium-security South Carolin…