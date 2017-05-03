Small plane crash caught on camera

WFLA Published:

MUKILTEO, Wash. (WFLA) — Dashboard camera captured a dramatic small plane crash in Washington on Tuesday.

The video shows the Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six clipping power lines and slamming into the ground in a city just north of Seattle.

The crash happened after the plane took off from an airport nearby and suddenly lost power, according to authorities.

The pilot was not injured, and neither was anyone on the ground.

Thousands of homes in the area were without power for less than an hour, and traffic was backed up.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s