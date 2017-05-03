Taylors man wins $250,000 from scratch-off lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man in Taylors has won $250,000 after buying a scratch-off ticket at a Lil Cricket store on Augusta Road in Greenville.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says the man was on his way to work when he stopped to buy the ticket.

He told lottery officials that he and his wife were planning to buy a house with the winnings.

The man’s wife says she didn’t believe him when he told her and needed proof in the form of a Snapchat photo.

“Seeing is believing,” she said.

The Lil Cricket store will get a $2,500 commission for selling the ticket.