TN teen & man charged in clerk’s murder after Amber Alert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a man and a 15-year-old girl will both be charged with criminal homicide after a clerk was shot and killed at a West Nashville gas station Tuesday night.

Daniel Clark, 28, and Trinty Quinn, who was the subject of a brief AMBER Alert, were taken into custody after an hours long manhunt Wednesday.

They were found in a wood line at Old Hickory Boulevard and Charlotte Pike after a dump truck driver spotted Quinn standing on the side of the road around 10:15 a.m.

“He drove down to the corner to a convenience market and called the police department,” said Metro police spokesman Don Aaron.

Police had been searching for the two after John Stevens was shot to death around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at an Exxon station on the corner of Charlotte Pike and Davidson Road.

Authorities said he and Quinn entered the store and the teen appeared to shop before Clark pulled out a weapon and allegedly shot Stevens multiple times. Police called the 58-year-old’s murder a “brutal homicide.”

According to Aaron, after firing shots Clark went behind the counter and pulled out Stevens’ body and went through his pockets.

Police said it appeared Clark took a set of keys before he and Quinn went into the parking lot and attempted to take a car. When the keys didn’t belong to that car, the two fled on foot after Clark shot out its windows.

The murder spanned a massive manhunt and Clark was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Most Wanted” list shortly before he was taken into custody.

A criminal homicide warrant was issued before his arrest. Police have since recovered a handgun that was in a backpack that was in Clark’s possession at the time of his arrest.

He and Quinn both face charges of criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and attempted auto theft.

Police said Quinn’s parents were notified overnight that they believed the teen had been involved in an incident in Nashville.

“They were notified during the night so they wouldn’t be shocked when they turned on the news this morning and saw that,” Aaron explained.

Clark’s abandoned vehicle has since been found in a Walmart parking lot where it was first seen on Tuesday. That vehicle has since been impounded.

Exxon released a statement early Wednesday afternoon. It said in part, “We are greatly saddened by this incident and express our deepest sympathy to the victim’s family.”

The independent owner of the store released a statement that said, “We are deeply saddened by this tragic and senseless crime. We are cooperating with local authorities to provide whatever information or support they need in their investigation. The safety of employees is our highest priority. We take security measures in our stores and conduct safety training for managers and employees.”

They added a chaplain is helping those affected through the situation. “Our priority is to support the family and our employees during this difficult time.”

The gas station is closed until further notice.