USC Upstate remembers students killed in car crash at graduation

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Graduation day is a time for college students to celebrate their achievements. For three families at USC Upstate, graduation day is a somber reminder of the children they lost in a car crash.

Josh Lee, James Campbell, and Horace “Mills” Sproull would have graduated Tuesday. They were killed in a car crash in October 2015.

Josh’s parents were in the crowd Tuesday night, watching as his friends and teammates got their diplomas.

“This is a milestone in their lives. I’m honored to be here, I’m honored for his fellow classmates,” says Josh’s mom, Laurie.

Coaches and friends say the campus hasn’t been the same since the crash, but it’s the students’ legacy that they hope lives on.

“That’s what [Josh’s] remembered by is his laughter and his smile,” Laurie says. “Mills is remembered for his love for everyone, James for his dance moves and Sarah for her smile. I’m sure he’s here and he’s cheering them on, he’ll be right beside them all the way.”

Laurie says she’s thankful for the love and support she’s been received from the USC Upstate community since the crash.