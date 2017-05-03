What comes after the Unicorn? Starbucks’ latest creation is…

(WFLA) — Say goodbye to the Unicorn — and hello, to the Mermaid and Midnight Mocha!

These are the latest Starbucks creations and fans on social media are obsessed. Starbucks barista and blogger came up with

A Starbucks barista and blogger came up with the Mermaid Frappuccino after running out of ingredients for the Unicorn Frapp at her Michigan location.

It’s made by adding freeze-dried blackberries to a vanilla bean base, and topped off with a toasted coconut matcha sauce.

The Mermaid Frapp is not officially on the Starbucks menu, but the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino is.

It’s basically like a thin mint in drink form. It has scoops of extra dark cocoa blended with coffee, milk and ice, and then nfused with mint sugar crystals and topped with whipped cream.

Starbucks is also bringing back an old favorite, the “S’mores Frappuccino.”

More stories you may like on 7News

No BBQ employees sang ‘F*** tha police,’ Raleigh police chief says Raleigh police chief said reports of employees at a local Smithfield’s Chicken and BBQ singing an anti-police song toward officers are false…

Pair accused of flying contraband drones in SC Prison Two men have been arrested after authorities say they tried to fly drones carrying contraband materials into a medium-security South Carolin…

Mother of murder victim “outraged” after suspect found on Asst Police Chief’s porch GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – The mother of a Greenville woman shot and killed at a gas station last month is speaking out following a 7 News…

Woman who ran over boyfriend in Anderson charged with murder, deputies say A 49-year-old woman has been charged with murder after deputies say she ran over her boyfriend with a pickup truck, Tuesday.

2 arrested after gunshots reported at Asheville Mall, police say Asheville City Police says they received a report of shots fired at the Asheville Mall.