Widespread Google Docs spam emails carry phishing attack

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – If you receive an email sharing a Google Docs document with you, do not open it.

The emails come appear to come from a legitimate email address and provide a link that appears to be a legitimate Google address.

Gizmodo reports reporters from BuzzFeed, Hearst, New York Magazine and Vice magazine have received the invitations. The NBC4 newsroom has even received several copies of the scam email.

Clicking the link brings you to a screen that looks nearly identical to a legitimate Google login screen. Allowing going further allows the scammers to have full access to your Google account.

A video showing how the attack progresses was posted to Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Go to https://myaccount.google.com/permissions Find the app called “Google Docs” Revoke all permissions

After removing permissions for the app, change your password.

To avoid the possibility of a phishing attack affecting you, you can set up a security key or two-step authentication to increase your Google account’s security.

