Woman broke into home, stole a single cigarette, police say

POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio woman is charged with burglary, accused by police of going through a neighbor’s unlocked window to take a single cigarette.

Jennifer Snyder, 44, was arrested Tuesday on a burglary charge. She was also charged with falsification and obstructing official business, according to court records.

Poland Twp. Police Chief Brian Goodin said Snyder walked to a neighbor’s house at about 5 a.m., went inside through a window and grabbed the cigarette. He said the neighbor woke up and spotted Snyder walking away.

Goodin said Snyder and the neighbor weren’t friends but they knew each other. Nothing else was taken.

Snyder was in Struthers Municipal Court on Wednesday morning, where she pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bond was set at $10,000, and her pretrial was set for May 10, according to the court.

More stories you may like on 7News

No BBQ employees sang ‘F*** tha police,’ Raleigh police chief says Raleigh police chief said reports of employees at a local Smithfield’s Chicken and BBQ singing an anti-police song toward officers are false…

Pair accused of flying contraband drones in SC Prison Two men have been arrested after authorities say they tried to fly drones carrying contraband materials into a medium-security South Carolin…

Mother of murder victim “outraged” after suspect found on Asst Police Chief’s porch GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – The mother of a Greenville woman shot and killed at a gas station last month is speaking out following a 7 News…

Woman who ran over boyfriend in Anderson charged with murder, deputies say A 49-year-old woman has been charged with murder after deputies say she ran over her boyfriend with a pickup truck, Tuesday.

2 arrested after gunshots reported at Asheville Mall, police say Asheville City Police says they received a report of shots fired at the Asheville Mall.