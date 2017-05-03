Woman found passed out in car with screaming child, drugs, deputies say

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was arrested after deputies say she was found passed out in a vehicle, with a screaming child in the front seat and drugs within the child’s reach.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Tiffany Brown, 36, was in a parking lot on U.S. Highway 19 North in Palm Harbor. Deputies responded to the location regarding a report of a person down.

Liz Perez, an employee at Palm Harbor Plastic Surgery Centre, rushed to help after she and another witness saw Brown in the car.

A client heading into the surgery center noticed Brown was passed out in her car around noon.

“She saw a child in the front seat, who was crying, the engine was off, the windows were up,” said Perez. “The door was slightly cracked open, just the back with her feet dangling, but she was completely out.”

Perez said Brown was sitting on the ground and vaping in the breezeway of the plaza, moments before getting in her car.

“I would say it was about thirty minutes that he was in there just from the time we kind of saw them leave the dentist office next door, to when we called 911,” she said.

When deputies arrived, they found Brown unresponsive in the back seat of her vehicle, with a three-year-old child partially belted in the front seat.

Deputies said the door on the child’s side of the vehicle was open and the child was screaming.

Paramedics had difficulty waking Brown.

Deputies found a baggie of pills containing Alprazolam and amphetamine/dextroamphetamine on the front driver’s seat, in the child’s reach.

Brown denied the prescription drugs were hers, but she admitted that she had taken methadone.

Paramedics took the child inside the surgery center to cool off.

“We were able to cool him down, give him water. He was very dehydrated,” said Perez. “I was honestly glad to see that she got arrested and taken away because obviously that child deserves a lot more.”

Brown was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of child neglect.

She was in court Wednesday for first appearance. The judge set her bond at $6,000.

The sheriff’s office said the child was in good medical condition and was released to a family member.

