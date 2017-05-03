Woman who ran over boyfriend in Anderson charged with murder, deputies say

Billy Joe Harris (victim, left) - Sindy Blanton (suspect, right)
ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A 49-year-old woman has been charged with murder after deputies say she ran over her boyfriend with a pickup truck, Tuesday.

Deputies say Sindy Blanton ran over 53-year-old Billy Joe Harris with a red Chevrolet pickup truck on Veterans Street.

Veterans Street Anderson County deathWhen deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found two women fighting and had to separate them.

According to the report, witnesses were pointing at Blanton and yelling “She’s the one who hit him with the car!”

Blanton then ran away saying that she was not going to go to jail before she was Tased and taken into custody.

After taking Blanton into custody, the responding deputy found Harris laying on a chain link fence with severe injuries and performed CPR on him. Harris later died at the hospital.

Relatives say Blanton was Harris’ girlfriend.

Blanton is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.

