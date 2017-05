HODGES, SC (WSPA) – The Greenwood Co. coroner says 2 people are dead after a head-on crash.

It happened in the 3600 block of Highway 254 in Hodges on Thursday May 4 around 7:53 a.m.

The drivers of both vehicles in the crash were killed.

SC Highway Patrol and the coroner’s officer are investigating.

