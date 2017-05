During the 7News Ask-A-Lawyer event, over 100 people spoke with attorneys about various legal problems.

If you couldn’t get through our phone lines Thursday, there are some other resources you can try:

South Carolina Bar Lawyer Referral Service: 800-868-2284

If you are looking for a lawyer but cannot afford one, call 888-346-5592 (Legal Aid Telephone Intake Service).

Another website you can use for legal resources is sclawanswers.org