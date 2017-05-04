Attempted murder suspect arrested in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man is in custody after shooting at a man during a fight, according to Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Joseph Javonti Johnson III is charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and Assault and Battery 1st Degree.

He is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center on No Bond.

Deputies say the shooting happened on April 24 on Finley Street in Greenville.

The victim said he had been assaulted and Johnson had shot at him.

Investigators say Johnson and the victim got into a fight.

Johnson hit the victim with a handgun and fired at least one shot that may have hit the victim in the hand, according to the report.

The victim said he ran and Johnson chased after him, firing several shots which missed.

Johnson was arrested during last weeks LivePD show on A&E at his home on Shefield Drive in Piedmont.