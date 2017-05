CLEMSON (WSPA) – Some Clemson football players were offering hugs and puppies to help fellow students deal with the stress and pressure of final exams.

Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Shaq Smith, Tavien Feaster, Adam Choice, Cade Stewart, Gage Cervenka and Isaiah Simmons were among the players set up on Library Bridge.

Final exams for the Spring 2017 term started Monday and conclude on Friday.

Stressed over finals? We're here to ease your worry with puppies & free hugs on Library Bridge. #ClemsonFamily 🤗+🐶=😊😂🙂😍😃 pic.twitter.com/WKumDYLAYv — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 4, 2017