Driver identified, suspected in 2-county chase

By Published:
Previous booking photo of Ethan Tippins. Picture: Anderson Police

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – Anderson Officers have identified a man they say led them on a 2-county chase that ended in a crash in Greenville.

According to investigators, Ethan Gage Tippins is the name of the driver involved in the incident Tuesday.

Police say officers noticed a man driving recklessly at Plantation Road and Highway 29.  An officer tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going.

The S.C. Highway Patrol got involved in the chase that continued about 30 miles into Greenville County where the suspect crashed at Frontage Road and Augusta Road. But that wasn’t the end of the pursuit.

Police say the driver got out of the car and ran.

Police say another person in the car was taken into custody. He’s identified as James Anthony Tucker. He was charged on an outstanding warrant for shoplifting, according to police.

