Family with 5 kids adopts 6 foster siblings

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Courtesy: KRON

FOREST PARK, Ohio (AP) — Six siblings who wanted to remain together have gotten their wish, thanks to their adoption by an Ohio couple with five biological children.

Christopher and Christina Sanders live in the Cincinnati suburb Forest Park. They had taken the siblings in as their first foster children, ranging in age from 9 to 16. The Sanders’ oldest biological child is 19.

Christina Sanders says she and her husband promised themselves that no matter how many foster children they had they would keep them.

The family was all smiles in a video from WCPO-TV in Cincinnati when the adoption became official in a Hamilton County courtroom Thursday.

The judge who presided over the adoption says he hopes the commitment by the Sanders family will inspire others to adopt children.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s