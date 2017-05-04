Franklin Graham meets with President Trump

(WSPA)–Franklin Graham, son of evangelist Billy Graham, says he met with President Donald Trump at the White House ahead of the National Day of Prayer. In a facebook post, Graham wrote that President Trump would sign an executive order today protecting churches.
Last night I was at the White House for dinner with other pastors and Christian leaders from across the country. I thank God that we have a president who seeks the counsel of men and women of God. He is set to sign an executive order today that helps protect churches and Christian organizations.
Today is the National Day of Prayer. I hope you will pray for our country today—pray for President Donald J. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and all in leadership, that God would give them wisdom. As a nation we need to ask for God’s forgiveness, direction, and blessing.
“O Lord, hear! O Lord, forgive! O Lord, listen and act! Do not delay for Your own sake, my God…” (Daniel 9:19).
