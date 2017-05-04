Georgia governor to sign limits on drug treatment centers

ATLANTA (AP) – Addiction treatment centers in Georgia will be more strictly regulated under legislation the state’s governor plans to sign.

Gov. Nathan Deal’s office says he’ll sign the bill, which also limits the number of treatment centers that can open in parts of the state Thursday morning.

Deal also is expected to sign bills allowing the sale of an overdose-reversing drug called naloxone over the counter and expanding the state’s prescription drug-monitoring program, which aims to prevent over prescribing of opioids.

A cluster of treatment centers in northwest Georgia prompted the limits on new programs. Locals say the centers serve more patients from other states than Georgia residents. State records back that up.

Georgia leads the South with 71 treatment centers. Florida, which has twice the population, has 69 centers.