Gizmo Gadget Gal Gift Ideas for Mom and Dad



Circle with Disney World’s first custom monitoring system to protect your family on the Internet

· Device pairs wirelessly with home network and instantly detects devices paired with local Wi-Fi network including: smart phones, gaming systems, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, etc.

· The companion Circle with Disney app (currently available for iOS 8 or later and Android), gives parents full control over which content is viewed and the time spent on each device

· Through the dashboard, parents can create unique profiles for each family member with specific parental control settings such as:

· Time Limits – Allows for complete control of screen time usage between a variety of apps, platforms and web-based programs

· Bedtime™ – Automatically disconnects and reconnects devices from Wi-Fi at scheduled times

· Filter – Set individual age and interest filters for each family member

· Pause – Ability to turn off and turn on network Wi-Fi at any time

· Circle Go extends all of the features and functionality of Circle in the home to any network (wireless or cellular) to outside the home

· Extends all of the features and functionality of Circle in the home to any network (wireless or cellular) to outside the home

· Intuitive insights allow parents to track and compare online usage from week to week, month to month, per site, by interest or category

· Security at its core, Circle uses end-to-end encryption and ARP spoofing to keep data secure

· ARP spoofing automatically monitors all traffic on the home network, and based on the pre-set parental controls, will allow or deny access to the users’ device

· Circle with Disney app also recognizes guest devices and can apply a family’s home setting to visitors’ device and block ads from any device on the network

· Fully compliant with Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) standards

· Simplistic design means Circle seamlessly blends into any home aesthetic

· No software per device to install

· Ethernet cord available for those with bandwidth concerns

Available at: meetcircle.com , Amazon.com Price: $99; Circle Go: $9.95/month Website: http://www.meetcircle.com

Skylink: Plug-In Receiver

Connected plug allows users to control small home appliances through a smartphone app

· Utilizes Alexa Voice Service technology for maximum integration into the connected home

· IFTTT function allows users to connect their kit to other industry leading connected home accessories including Amazon Echo, Nest® Cam™, WeMo®, and Phillips Hue

· Turns electronic devices, such as fans and coffee makers, on and off through an iOS or Android

· Elegant space saving, one-outlet design offers unrestrictive access to secondary power outlet for practicality

· Controlled by an Internet Hub ($99) that connects through a wireless router to coordinate sensor and receiver activity

· Compatible with SkylinkNet’s suite of connected home kits and accessories

Available at: Skylinkstore.com, Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, HomeDepot.com, BestBuy.ca, and Lowes.ca

Price: $22.99 Website: http://www.skylinkhome.com

Paracable: Lightning Cables Premium lightning cables constructed of the highest grade materials wrapped in braided paracord ensuring durability and longevity

· Apple MFI (Made for iPhone/iPad/iPhone) certified lightning USB cable

· Wrapped in stunning ’32 bit’ paracord fabric and features sleek and durable aluminum end housing

· Capable of 2.0+ amps of charging power

· 5 feet in length to accommodate a variety of charging scenarios

· 5 styles including Continuum, Gecko, Glacier, Matrix and “1.21 Giggawatts”

· 30 day satisfaction guarantee and 1 year hassle free warranty included

Available at: paracable.com

Price: $23.95

Website: paracable.com

Skylink: SkylinkNet Alarm System Kit

Connected home security kit integrates with nearly all major smart home devices

· IFTTT function allows users to connect their kit to other industry leading connected home accessories including Amazon Echo, Nest® Cam™, WeMo®, and Phillips Hue

· Homeowners can run recipes for functions unrelated to smart devices, such as receiving immediate email notifications for any occurrences in the home

· Equipped with back up battery in case of power failure

· App allows up to 6 users to monitor one or various locations at the same time

· Works with up to 100 wireless sensors and controllers and 10 wireless cameras

· No monthly fees or long-term contracts

· Kit includes an Internet Hub, a motion sensor, keychain remote, and 2 door or window sensors

· Can be paired with additional video monitoring features, water leak sensors, and garage door sensors

· Controlled by an Internet Hub that connects through a wireless router to coordinate sensor and receiver activity

· iOS & Android smartphone app sends push notifications when sensors are triggered or if the alarm is armed or disarmed

Available at: Skylinkstore.com, Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, HomeDepot.com, BestBuy.ca, Lowes.ca, Costco.ca, and Staples.ca

Price: $159 + accessories Website: http://www.skylinkhome.com

Skylink: SkylinkNet Alarm System Kit

Connected home security kit integrates with nearly all major smart home devices

· IFTTT function allows users to connect their kit to other industry leading connected home accessories including Amazon Echo, Nest® Cam™, WeMo®, and Phillips Hue

· Homeowners can run recipes for functions unrelated to smart devices, such as receiving immediate email notifications for any occurrences in the home

· Equipped with back up battery in case of power failure

· App allows up to 6 users to monitor one or various locations at the same time

· Works with up to 100 wireless sensors and controllers and 10 wireless cameras

· No monthly fees or long-term contracts

· Kit includes an Internet Hub, a motion sensor, keychain remote, and 2 door or window sensors

· Can be paired with additional video monitoring features, water leak sensors, and garage door sensors

· Controlled by an Internet Hub that connects through a wireless router to coordinate sensor and receiver activity

· iOS & Android smartphone app sends push notifications when sensors are triggered or if the alarm is armed or disarmed

Available at: Skylinkstore.com, Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, HomeDepot.com, BestBuy.ca, Lowes.ca, Costco.ca, and Staples.ca

Price: $159 + accessories Website: http://www.skylinkhome.com

Adaptive Sound Technologies Inc.: Sound+Sleep Suite

Sleep therapy sound machines automatically adjust to the environment’s ambient noise to ensure restful sleep

· Uses naturally recorded sounds that constantly evolve and never loop – a feature unique to the industry

· Patented Adaptive Sound® technology responds to the environment and automatically raises the volume to mask unwanted and disruptive ambient noise

· Sleep timer can be set for gentle turn off in 30, 60, 90 or 120 minutes, or left on all night

· Upward-facing speaker for full-room sound

· Line-out for listening to sounds with your own headphones or other speaker systems

· Line-in for connecting devices to play audio through the speakers

· Special Edition (SE) / $149.95

o 64 distinct sound profiles scientifically engineered to promote deeper sleep, relaxation and renewal

o Features 2 USB ports for charging devices

o Available in white-silver

· Sound+Sleep / $99.95

o 30 distinct sound profiles scientifically engineered to promote deeper sleep and relaxation

o Available in black and white-silver

· Sound+Sleep MINI / $79.95

o 48 distinct sound profiles scientifically engineered to promote deeper sleep and relaxation

o Powered by AC, USB or batteries for easy travel use

o Features 2 USB ports for charging devices

o Available in black and white-silver

Available at: soundofsleep.com Website: soundofsleep.com

Adaptive Sound Technologies Inc.: ‘LectroFan Micro

2-in-one pocket-sized white noise/fan sound machine with powerful wireless Bluetooth® speaker

· 10 unique digital sounds (5 fan sounds, 4 white noises and 1 ocean sound) to accommodate for any environment

· Louder than any competing machine of the same size and price for the ultimate sound barrier

· Wireless Bluetooth® speaker system for connecting smartphones for audio playback

· Small, sleek and stylish functional design

· USB rechargeable battery lasts up to 16 hours in sleep-sound mode or up to six hours in Bluetooth® mode

· Compact swivel design allows for multi-directional audio

Available at: soundofsleep.com

Price: $34.95 Website: soundofsleep.com

iClever: BoostSound BTS-04 Bluetooth Speaker Stylish and rugged aluminum Bluetooth portable audio system designed for indoor and outdoor use

· Equipped with Bluetooth to sync with your favorite devices

· Full charge in just 3 hours and provides 10 hours of playback time

· Water resistant with an IPX5 rating and are perfect for use at the pool, beach or any outdoor environment

· Features built-in dual speaker each with 5W drivers for crisp stereo sound

· Comes with AUX cord for use with non-Bluetooth devices

Available at: amazon.com Price: $35.99 Website: http://www.iclever.com

iClever: BoostEngine Portable Car Jump Starter Powerful, compact power bank with the ability to jump start dead car batteries and charge phones, cameras and other devices

· 15000 mAh and 600A power bank allows users to jump start their vehicles up to 20 times

· Quick charge technology gives users capability to charge phones and other devices at up to 75% faster than other chargers

· Safe and mistake-proof design smart clamp offers current protection, short circuit protection, overload protection, reverse connection, reverse charge protection and overheating protection

· Fully rechargeable in just 4 hours

· Compact and lightweight design is smaller than an iPhone 6s

Available at: amazon.com Price: $59.99 Website: http://www.iclever.com

iClever: BoostRun Sport Earbuds Durable Bluetooth sport earbuds designed for the active user

· Comfortable and light weight noise cancelling headset provides a secure fit for sleeping, exercising and more

· Equipped with Bluetooth to sync with your favorite devices

· Features built in HD Microphone for hands-free calls

· Provide 7 hours of continues playtime and 160 hours of standby time on full charge

· Comes with 3 pairs of soft earbud tips for the perfect fit

· Designed to be sweat-resistant and stay in the ear

· Features multi-function button for volume and next/previous song control

Available at: amazon.com Price: $26.99 Website: http://www.iclever.com

Yunmai: YUNMAI Color

Sleek and modern, intelligent body composition scale evaluates physical condition and keeps track of body statistics through smartphone app

· Records body statistics through bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), a method of estimating body composition

· BIA measures weight, fat, Body Mass Index, muscle, visceral fat, bone mass, water, basal metabolic rate, body age and protein

· Includes 4 high precision pressure sensors and 4 human body sensors to provide an accurate reading

· App keeps track of daily, weekly, monthly and yearly weight changes, allowing users to set weight goals and set reminders to weigh in

· App manages 16 profiles, allowing users to track and manage their families’ health goals and share metrics with other friends and family

· App syncs with Apple Health, Fitbit and Google Fit for comprehensive health data integration

· Sleek and elegant design adds to the décor of any room in the home

· Features a 4 inch LCD display that shows weight and percentage of body fat

· Includes Bluetooth 4.0, and quickly and easily pairs with iOS and Android devices

· Requires 4 AAA batteries that are included in the packaging

· Available in Blue, Gold, Green, Pink, White and Yellow

Available at: iYunmai.us, Amazon.com and Walmart.com

Price: $66.95

Website: http://www.iYunmai.us

Spider Holster: SpiderLight Innovative camera holster system designed for mirrorless and lightweight pro cameras

· SpiderLight Camera Holster ($95)

· Durable, lightweight and versatile holster designed for convenient shooting with mirrorless cameras and small DSLRs

· Simply slip it on any belt and attach the Spider Plate to camera for easy, convenient shooting

· Adjustable for multiple styles of camera bodies and grip configurations

· Compatible with any tripod plate

· Features all-metal construction and ergonomic design, ensuring durability in active shooting environments

· SpiderLight Camera System ($125-$220)

· Includes SpiderLight Camera Holster and the slim and ergonomic SpiderLight Belt

· Allows photographers to attach all Spider lens pouches and belt-mounted accessories with ease in any shooting environment

· Available in a single camera system or dual camera system

· SpiderLight Backpacker Kit ($125)

· SpiderLight Camera Holster included in this kit can be worn on a belt, backpack or messenger bag strap

· Quick snap-in connection securely fastens the SpiderLight Backpacker to your bag’s strap

· Allows full compatibility with GoPro™ accessories and cameras, giving users the ability capturing point-of-view footage with ease

Available at: spiderholster.com

Price: $95-$220

Website: spiderholster.com

JAM Audio: JAM Xterior Max

Rugged outdoor Bluetooth that is drop proof and waterproof up to 3.3 feet

· Rubberized exterior for maximum protection anywhere the speaker goes

· Bluetooth connection easily connects to devices and features a 30 foot range

· Integrated screw mount makes it easy to connect to bikes for maximum security while riding and listening to music

· USB port serves as a backup charger for other devices while the Aux-in capability offers maximum versatility for connecting devices

· Up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge

· Available in black

Available at: jamaudio.com, Best Buy, Amazon.com

Price: $119.99

Website: http://www.jamaudio.com

Every piece of ScoreArt is a stunning work of art:

· All products officially licensed by sports team and not found anywhere else

· Over 500 designs – and growing – to choose from

· In-house design embellishments give more customization, accenting, vibrancy, and creativity to every format

· All canvas is gallery wrapped over high-quality stretcher bars

See for yourself the amazing designs of ScoreArt at http://www.scoreart.com .

Every golfer struggles with 3-putts because they can’t control timing

Blast Golf is the solution. The Blast Golf swing analyzer sensor captures your stroke metrics, helps you analyze your data, and provides drills to improve your timing. By improving your timing, you will make more putts.

https://blastmotion.com/products/golf/