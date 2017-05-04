Greenville Co. superintendent named SC Superintendent of the Year

Burke Royster
Burke Royster

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The superintendent of Greenville County Schools has been named the 2018 SC Superintendent of the Year.

The South Carolina Association of School Administrators bestowed the honor upon Dr. Burke Royster, Thursday.

“What a fantastic and well deserved honor for our Superintendent and for our district,” said Greenville Co. Schools Board Chair Crystal Ball O’Conner.

Royster is in charge of the largest school district in South Carolina.

Other finalists for the award were Dr. Frank Morgan from Kershaw County School District and Dr. Quincie Moore from Cherokee County Schools.

Royster will compete for the 2018 National Superintendent of the Year Award.

