Greenville Literacy Association holds concert fundraiser

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re into live music and supporting organizations that help people learn to read there’s an event to add to your calendar

Greenville Literacy Association will host an event featuring multiple bands to help raise money for the non-profit. Lyrics for Literacy will be held May 11 at Revel Events Center.

Billy Strings, My Girl, My Whiskey and Me and Vilai Harrington will perform at the event.

Greenville Literacy Association helps people learn English and find work. The organization also assists students looking to earn their GED and improve their writing skills.

Ticket packs include beverages, some include a t-shirt and meet and greet opportunities with the bands.

Organizers say space is limited. Click or tap here for details and tickets.