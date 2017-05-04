Greenville Literacy Association holds concert fundraiser

By Published:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re into live music and supporting organizations that help people learn to read there’s an event to add to your calendar

Greenville Literacy Association will host an event featuring multiple bands to help raise money for the non-profit. Lyrics for Literacy will be held May 11 at  Revel Events Center.

Billy Strings, My Girl, My Whiskey and Me and Vilai Harrington will perform at the event. 

Greenville Literacy Association helps people learn English and find work. The organization also assists students looking to earn their GED and improve their writing skills. 

Ticket packs include beverages, some include a t-shirt and meet and greet opportunities with the bands.  

Organizers say space is limited. Click or tap here for details and tickets.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s