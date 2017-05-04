Greenville Sgt. wins Excellence in Law Enforcement Award

Sergeant Timothy Michael Conroy was awarded the 2017 Billy Wilkins Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement.

The award is jointly by the Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the Greenville Co. Bar Association.

Walter Wilkins says it is part of the Law Week Celebration.

Sgt. Conroy is the Supervisor of the Vice and Narcotics Unit. He started his career with the Greenville Police Dept. in Feb. 1996, according to the news release. He worked his way through the ranks from Patrolman to Corporal in the Uniformed Patrol Divison. He worked as a detecitve in Vice and Narcotics and the Violent Crimes Unit. He became a sergeant in the Operations Division. He was made Supervisor of the Vice and Narcotics Unit in Jan. 2015, according to the solicitor’s office.

Sgt. Conroy also implemented an interdiction program that seized illegal drugs that were shipped by parcel post. They say the program has seized over 3 lbs of methamphetamines, 224 lbs of marijuana and $115,000.

They list other accomplishments such as working to get a drug K9 and moving unclaimed finds from criminal cases from evidence to interest bearing accounts.