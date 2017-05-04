NCHSAA Reduces Playoff Teams In New 4A, 1A Classes

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will have fewer teams in many of its higher- and lower-classification playoff events.

The NCHSAA announced Thursday that its board of directors has approved changes to playoffs for the 1-A and 4-A classifications in football, baseball, basketball, soccer, softball and volleyball. It will reduce the number of teams in those brackets from 64 to 48.

The NCHSAA is implementing a new realignment model for the 2017-18 season that leaves fewer schools in the 1-A and 4-A classifications, leading to the decision to have fewer spots. The 2-A and 3-A classifications remain at 64 teams.

The board also approved revisions to transfer rules.

