New GA law allows guns in some parts of college campuses

ATLANTA, GA (WSPA) – Weapons carry license holders will now be able to carry firearms in some areas of college campuses in Georgia.

Governor Nathan Deal signed HB 280 into law, Thursday.

“It is altogether appropriate that weapons not be allowed in sensitive areas on college campuses, and I appreciate the thoughtful consideration given by the General Assembly in expanding these excluded areas within a college campus in this year’s bill,” said Deal.

Under the new law, people will be able to carry guns in many areas of college campuses EXCEPT:

Buildings or property used for athletic sporting events;

Student housing, including but not limited to dormitories, fraternity and sorority houses;

Any preschool or childcare space;

Any room or space being used for classes related to a college and career academy or other specialized school;

Any room or space used for classes in which high school students are enrolled through a dual enrollment program, including, but not limited to, classes related to the “Move on When Ready Act”;

Any faculty, staff, or administrative offices; and,

Rooms where disciplinary proceedings are conducted.