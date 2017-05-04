New warnings for the public about “Pink” and fentanyl from GBI

WSPA Staff Published:
man in hazmat hazmat pink u-47

DECATUR, GA (WSPA) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is warning the public about new illegal synthetic drugs that are becoming increasingly prevalent around the country.

According to the GBI, there have been 17 deaths in the past four months from U-47700 (also known as “Pink”) and furanyl fentanyl.

They say the state’s crime lab has gotten around 50 cases involving the two drugs this year alone.

Both of these drugs are lethal at very low doses and the public and law enforcement are being warned to be extremely careful should they encounter them.

Governor Nathan Deal signed into a law a ban on both U-47700 (“Pink”) and furanyl fentanyl in April.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s