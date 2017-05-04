New warnings for the public about “Pink” and fentanyl from GBI

DECATUR, GA (WSPA) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is warning the public about new illegal synthetic drugs that are becoming increasingly prevalent around the country.

According to the GBI, there have been 17 deaths in the past four months from U-47700 (also known as “Pink”) and furanyl fentanyl.

They say the state’s crime lab has gotten around 50 cases involving the two drugs this year alone.

Both of these drugs are lethal at very low doses and the public and law enforcement are being warned to be extremely careful should they encounter them.

Governor Nathan Deal signed into a law a ban on both U-47700 (“Pink”) and furanyl fentanyl in April.

