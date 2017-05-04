No trauma found in 3 dead in Asheville apt.

By Published: Updated:
ashton-park-apartments-asheville

ASHEVILLE (WSPA) – There were no signs of trauma on one of the three people found dead at Aston Park Garden Apartments in Asheville, according to the Buncombe Co. Medical Examiner.

The examiner said the autopsy didn’t find a a physical cause of death. The two others autopsies will be delayed pending toxicology results.

Asheville police have identified the three people.

William Falls, 50, of Asheville

Kenneth Moore, 56, of Asheville

58-year-old Rickey Smith of Greenville / Spartanburg area of South Carolina.

Police received a call around 3:30 p.m. Monday after the victims were found unresponsive.

Investigators spent hours gathering information as residents of the apartment complex looked on.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s