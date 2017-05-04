No trauma found in 3 dead in Asheville apt.

ASHEVILLE (WSPA) – There were no signs of trauma on one of the three people found dead at Aston Park Garden Apartments in Asheville, according to the Buncombe Co. Medical Examiner.

The examiner said the autopsy didn’t find a a physical cause of death. The two others autopsies will be delayed pending toxicology results.

Asheville police have identified the three people.

William Falls, 50, of Asheville

Kenneth Moore, 56, of Asheville

58-year-old Rickey Smith of Greenville / Spartanburg area of South Carolina.

Police received a call around 3:30 p.m. Monday after the victims were found unresponsive.

Investigators spent hours gathering information as residents of the apartment complex looked on.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

