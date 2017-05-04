Panthers Sign Three Draft Picks

Carolina Panthers Release

The Carolina Panthers have signed 2017 first-round draft choice running back Christian McCaffrey, second-round draft choice tackle Taylor Moton and sixth-round draft choice fullback Alex Armah, the team announced Thursday.

McCaffrey, from Stanford, was selected with the eighth overall choice. McCaffrey broke Barry Sanders’ single-season all-purpose yards record by racking up 3,864 yards in 2015. That season, he was the Associated Press Player of the Year, a consensus All-American and a Heisman Trophy finalist. He was named Rose Bowl Offensive Player of the Game after leading the Cardinal to a win over Iowa. He set a Rose Bowl record with 368 all-purpose yards which is the fourth-most all-purpose yards in NCAA bowl history. In 2016, McCaffrey led the country with 211.6 all-purpose yards per game. He also ranked fourth in rushing average (145.7). He finished his career with 6,987 all-purpose yards, with his per-game average of 183.8 leading all active FBS players.

Moton, from Western Michigan, was selected by Carolina with the 64th overall choice. Moton started every game in his career at Western Michigan and set a new school record for career starts. Last season, he anchored an offensive line that helped pave the way for an offense that ranked 24th in the FBS in rushing and 11th in fewest sacks allowed.

Armah, the 192nd overall draft choice, played tight end, defensive end and linebacker in college at West Georgia. He will be utilized at the fullback position for the Panthers. Last season, Armah became the first player in Gulf South Conference history to win all-conference honors on both offense and defense.

Carolina’s five undrafted rookies – linebacker Ben Boulware, wide receiver Fred Ross, defensive end Bryan Cox, wide receiver Austin Duke and cornerback Cole Luke – also signed contracts Thursday.