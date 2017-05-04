Photo of Czech teen Scout confronting neo-Nazis becomes hit

AP Published:
In this picture taken in Brno, Czech Republic, Monday, May 1, 2017, 16-year-old Lucie Myslikova talks to a protester at a right wing demonstration. The Czech teenager was among some 300 protesters who confronted a rally of the far right Workers Party of Social Justice on May Day in the second largest Czech city of Brno. (AP Photo/Vladimir Cicmanec)
PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech Girl Scout has become an Internet sensation after a photo showing her confronting a neo-Nazi group during a rally went viral.

The teenager was among some 300 protesters who confronted a rally of the far-right Workers Party of Social Justice on May Day in the second largest Czech city of Brno.

At one point, she was captured in a photo facing one of about 150 supporters of the fringe party, which is against migrants and the European Union.

Riot police had to separate the groups and detained 11 people from both camps during the clashes between them.

The World Organization of the Scout Movement posted the image, by Vladimir Cicmanec, on its Facebook, saying the girl, Lucie, was joining others to express support for “diversity, peace and understanding.”

