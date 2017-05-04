Senior farmers’ market voucher program returns

(WSPA) – Seniors in several Upstate counties will be able to apply for vouchers to buy produce at some farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and other agriculture programs.
Senior citizens aged 60 and older will be able to get vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables in Greenville and Spartanburg Counties.
Participants will be able to pick up $25 worth of $5 vouchers to spend at the markets and stands at several locations in the counties:
- Slater Hall Annex (Senior Center)
5 Whitney St., Slater
June 1: 10 – 11:30 a.m.
- Greenville County Health Department-Auditorium
200 University Ridge, Greenville
June 6: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Greer Library, Jean M. Smith Branch505 Pennsylvania Ave., Greer
June 8: 9 – 11:30 a.m.
- CC Woodson Recreation Center
210 Bomar Ave., Spartanburg
May 31: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Pacific Place at the Lyman Event Center
59 Groce Road, Lyman
June 7: 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Eligible Anderson County participants will be able to get the vouchers at the following locations:
- May 31 at 8am: Iva Farmer’s Market
- June 1 at 8am: Belton Farmers’ Market
- June 2 at 8am: Anderson County Farmers’ Market
The vouchers are first-come first-served while supplies last.
To become eligible in Greenville and Spartanburg Counties, you must:
- Attend a distribution event
- Complete the application
- Provide proof of identity and residence in the county
- Self-declare amount of household income
The vouchers must be used before October 15.