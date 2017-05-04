Senior farmers’ market voucher program returns

(WSPA) – Seniors in several Upstate counties will be able to apply for vouchers to buy produce at some farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and other agriculture programs.

Senior citizens aged 60 and older will be able to get vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables in Greenville and Spartanburg Counties.

Participants will be able to pick up $25 worth of $5 vouchers to spend at the markets and stands at several locations in the counties:

Slater Hall Annex (Senior Center)

5 Whitney St., Slater

June 1: 10 – 11:30 a.m.

200 University Ridge, Greenville

June 6: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

June 8: 9 – 11:30 a.m.

210 Bomar Ave., Spartanburg

May 31: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

59 Groce Road, Lyman

June 7: 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Eligible Anderson County participants will be able to get the vouchers at the following locations:

May 31 at 8am: Iva Farmer’s Market

June 1 at 8am: Belton Farmers’ Market

June 2 at 8am: Anderson County Farmers’ Market

The vouchers are first-come first-served while supplies last.

To become eligible in Greenville and Spartanburg Counties, you must:

Attend a distribution event

Complete the application

Provide proof of identity and residence in the county

Self-declare amount of household income

The vouchers must be used before October 15.