COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina officials have approved plans for a new building for the Clemson University College of Business.

The university said in a news release that the State Fiscal Accountability Authority gave final approval this week.

The $87 million building will nearly double the space for business education at Clemson. It will be funded with state appropriations, private gifts and borrowing.

Construction of the new building could begin this fall. It would open in 2020.