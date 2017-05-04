Man drove 106 mph with small unrestrained kids say Union Co. deputies

UNION (WSPA) – Deputies say they arrested a Union man who they clocked driving over 100 miles an hour with two small children unbuckled in the back seat.

James Bradley Deese, 23, was charged with reckless driving, driving under suspension and ticketed for having two unrestrained children in the vehicle by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they started following Deese just before 9:00 pm Wednesday on Lockhart Highway. They say radar indicated he was driving at 106 miles per hour.

The driver slowed down to 86 mph when deputies turned on blue lights to pull the small car over. It was during the talk with Deese that deputies say they noticed two small children were in the back seat of the car.

They were not restrained or wearing seat belts according to the incident report.