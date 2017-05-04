USC’s Samuel Innocent of Accusations, Says Attorney

Former Chapman star and rising USC junior wide receiver Deebo Samuel is innocent of all allegations in a Five Points bar incident over the weekend, according to his lawyer.

Attorney Neal Lourie said in a statement:

“Mr. Samuel is innocent of all allegations surrounding the alleged assault at The Saloon on April 29, 2017. Our investigation has confirmed Mr. Samuel’s statement that he was not present and had no part in the alleged incident.”

The statement adds that Lourie expects Samuel to be cleared of any wrongdoing by the Columbia Police department.

Tuesday, Columbia Police said an investigation was ongoing but no charges had been filed in the case in which a 24-year-old former Marine made the accusations.

Tuesday night, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp noted that Samuel told him he was not at the scene.

The State and Associated Press reported that Samuel, linebacker Skai Moore, and former linebacker Jalen Dread were those accused.