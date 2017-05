GOOSE CREEK, SC (WSPA) – A video of a girl’s alleged sexual assault was shared at Goose Creek High School and now police are investigating, according to WCSC.

They report the video shows the 16-year-old engaged in sex acts with two boys.

The girl told police she sneaked out of her house to get drunk with three 17-year-old boys at an abandoned house on Joint Base Charleston, according to WCSC.

WCSC says no arrests have been made.

To read the WCSC report click here