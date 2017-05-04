Woman accused of running down boyfriend expected in court

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A woman who deputies say ran over a man with a pickup truck is expected to go before a judge Thursday for a bond hearing.

Sindy Blanton, 49, of Anderson has been charged with murder. Deputies say she intentionally ran over Billy Harris Jr. on Tuesday afternoon. The coroner said Harris died later that afternoon at the hospital.

Deputies found Harris unresponsive and laying on a chain link fence when they responded to a report that a woman had run over a male on Veterans Street, according to a report. Two women were fighting and witnesses pointed to Blanton, telling a deputy that she was the one who hit Harris.

Blanton began to flee the scene and resisted arrest, telling a deputy that she was not going to jail, the report states. Blanton complied with commands after she was Tased, according to the report.

Once Blanton was in custody, the deputy performed CPR on Harris who was unresponsive with massive trauma to his head. The deputy continued to perform CPR until emergency medical responders arrived and took Harris to the hospital.

Harris’ family tell 7News that the suspect is Harris’ girlfriend.