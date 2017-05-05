2 dead after cargo plane crashes at WV airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A cargo plane ran off of a runway at a West Virginia airport, killing two people.

The Air Cargo Carriers plane went off the runway shortly before 7:00am.

Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV is closed through at least Saturday after the crash and all air traffic is being diverted to other airports.

The two bodies have now been recovered after the deadly plane crash, according to Terry Sayre with Yeager Airport. 13 News has learned both victims, a man and a woman, are from West Virginia. Kent Carper with the Kanawha County Commission says the plane hit the runway sideways and rolled 150 feet down the hill.

Because of the fuel leak, West Virginia American Water has been notified an evaluating the situation.

According to the Charleston Fire Department’s Public Information Officer, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is supporting the cleanup and recovery effort as well as monitoring the environment as a precaution.