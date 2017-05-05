LIVE: Active shooter reported at Laurens Co. plant, deputies say

<a href=”http://wspa.com/livestream/”><img src=”https://mgtvwspa.files.wordpress.com/2016/03/watch-live-article-banner-on-app.gif” width=”100%”></a>

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are responding to a report of an active shooter at an Upstate manufacturing facility.

Deputies are responding to Yanfeng Automotive Interiors in Fountain Inn, said Deputy Chief Jarvis Reeder with Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. He said the business is located near the county line.

Dispatchers confirm that Greenville County sheriff’s deputies are also responding.

Few details were immediately available.

The plant supplies BMW with interior components for multiple models built by the automaker. Yanfeng Automotive Interiors is based in Shanghai with more than 100 manufacturing and technical centers in 17 countries.