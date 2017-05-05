Church van driver accused of child sex crimes from the 1980s

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a youth church van driver in connection with multiple sexual assaults on a girl in the 1980s.

62-year-old Timothy Lee Anders is charged with three counts of first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, four counts second degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and Lewd Act on a Child.

The Sheriff’s Office says Anders was working at Wrenn Memorial Baptist Church doing maintenance work and driving the church van for youth.

They say he began to coerce his victim during trips to and from Sunday school and Wednesday night services. Investigators say the sexual assaults began in 1981 when the victim was 8-years-old. They say the sexual assaults continued for 5 years.

Anders is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

The Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office says they are encouraging any other victims to come forward if they were sexually assaulted. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.