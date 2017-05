Clemson Athletics

CLEMSON, S.C. – Due to forecasted inclement weather on Saturday night, the series opener between Clemson and Nevada on Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium was moved from its original start time of 6:30 p.m., to 2 p.m.

The series concludes with games on Sunday (4 p.m.) and Monday (noon) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.