Person found shot to death in road in Greenville Co.

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – One person is dead after a shooting on Kerns Avenue in Greenville County.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 10:15pm for an intoxicated person in the roadway at the D&D Mobile Home Park.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a person with a single gunshot wound. The person died at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

