(WSPA) — Getting your caffeine fix in the morning just got a little easier. Einstein Bros. has just introduced the Espresso Buzz Bagel. It’s the world’s first caffeinated bagel.

The bagel has 32mg of caffeine, and is naturally sourced from both espresso and coffee-cherry flour.

The new bagel is part of the chain’s “Boosted Bagel’s” lineup and is available for a limited-time.