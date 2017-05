CHESNEE, SC (WSPA) – Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old pedestrian has died in a crash on SC-11 in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 11 and Pruitt Farm Road around 9:15pm.

Highway Patrol says the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle driving south on SC-11. The driver of that car was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Highway Patrol says not charges will be filed in the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.