Furman student found dead in apartment

WSPA Staff Published:

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Furman University student was found dead in an on campus apartment, Friday morning.

Joseph “Blake” Hadden, a senior from Augusta, Georgia, was found dead in his North Village apartment early Friday morning, according to university president Elizabeth Davis.

According to a letter sent by Davis to all students, investigators are working to determine Hadden’s cause of death.

The university says any students that need support during this time of grief can contact the Chaplain’s Office, Counseling Center, or the Office of Student Life.

Chaplain’s Office: 864-294-2133
Counseling Center: 864-294-3031
Student Life Office: 864-294-2202

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

