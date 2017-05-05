Great Anderson County Fair, other events this weekend

(WSPA) — Here’s a look at some events in our area today through May 7.

The Great Anderson County Fair is happening over at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center. Check it out today from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m, tomorrow from 10 a.m. to midnight or Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. It started yesterday and lasts until the 14th. Admission is $7 and it’s free for kids under six. Click or tap here for more details.

Some rubber ducks will be off to the races tomorrow for the Reedy River Duck Derby. Ten thousand ducks will be sent down the Reedy in downtown Greenville and it all benefits local charities. The race is at 2:30 p.m. but the event lasts from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. They’ll have music food and entertainment.

You can get your fill of barbecue and support a good cause with the 8th annual Project Host BBQ Cook-Off. It’s happening by the Reedy River on Hudson Street in Greenville. Head over tonight from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. or tomorrow from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. They’ll have a contest for the best chicken wing, a BBQ and rib cooking contest and live music. It all benefits Project Host, an organization that helps feed the hungry and train people that are unemployed.