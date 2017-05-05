Help find missing SC girl, mom found dead at home

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 8-year-old girl after deputies responded to a death investigation at the girl’s home Friday morning.

Marlboro Co. Deputies need your help finding 8-year-old Ayana Lowery.

She is described at 4′ 2″ tall, weighing 100 pounds, with black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

It was discovered that Lowery was missing when Marlboro County deputies were dispatched to a home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville around 9 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a woman’s body inside the home.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and other agencies will be involved in the death investigation and the missing child case, confirms Sheriff Lemon. Lowery’s disappearance was discovered during the course of the death investigation at the same residence.

“We are exhausting all resources to find Ayana,” says Sheriff Lemon. “If anyone knows her whereabouts or has information about her disappearance or the death investigation we are conducting at her residence, please call 911 or 843-479-5605 and ask to speak to an investigator. Please be specific about this case so it can be routed immediately.”

Sheriff Lemon adds that the sheriff’s office and SLED are trying to gather all facts and information and if the circumstances arise that meet the AMBER alert requirements, one will be issued immediately.

No information regarding a cause of death of the woman found in the home has been released.