Man accused of child sex crime with young girl in Spartanburg Co.

Published: Updated:
Travis Guffey
Travis Guffey

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Wednesday for sexual battery against an 11-year-old.

According to the report the Sheriff’s Office received a report from the South Carolina Department of Social Services about possible child abuse and a type of sexual abuse.

In May of 2017, the sheriff’s office received enough evidence to charge Travis Guffey with criminal sexual conduct with a minor 1st degree.

Warrants state that the girl was less than 11-years-old. Warrants also state that Guffey forced oral sex and fondled the girl.

Guffey did not receive a bond at this time according to online records.

