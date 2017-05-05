Meat recalled over E. coli scare

SOUDERTON, Pa. (AP) – An eastern Pennsylvania business is recalling more than 5,600 pounds of boneless veal, ground veal, beef and pork because of concerns it may be tainted with a potentially deadly E. coli bacteria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall Thursday by Marcho Farms of Souderton.

The particular strain of bacteria that prompted the recall can cause diarrhea, dehydration and abdominal cramps, but can also cause a kind of kidney failure especially likely to affect children under 5 and older adults.

The USDA says the Illinois meat inspectors found bacteria in products there on Tuesday. There are no confirmed reports of illnesses from the meat.

The meat was produced between April 11 and 14 and sold to retailers and food service companies in Illinois, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Pennsylvania.