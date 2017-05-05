NC Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

RUTHERFORD Co., NC (WSPA) – Members of NC law enforcement agencies gathered today in western NC for a torch run for Special Olympics.

They carried the torch over 33 miles from the McDowell Co. line on Cove Rd. to the Rutherford Co. line on Highway 74.

Once the torch reaches the Rutherford Co. line, it will be hadded off to officers from Cleveland Co. where it will continue to Raleigh, according to deputies.

They say the 2,000 mike, 15-day relay involves more than 2,500 officers across 200 agencies in NC.

The following departments in WNC participated today in the torch run:

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

North Carolina Highway Patrol

Rutherfordton Police Department

Forest City Police Department

Lake Lure Police Department

Spindale Police Department. N.C.

State Bureau of Investigation

N.C. Probation Office